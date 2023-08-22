My Wife Said People were Creeping out of our Mirror, When I asked her Why She Broke it- Austin Faani

Nigerian movie producer and husband to Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, Austin Faani has recounted how the movie star ended up shattering their mirror in their house because she believed that people were crawling out of it, during the period she was dealing with issues pertaining to her mental health.

The filmmaker who made such remembrance in a meeting at the Menticulous People Foundation Outreach revealed that he woke up to a very strange sound around 1am in the morning and when he looked around, he saw his wife, Chacha Eke Faani standing in front of a broken mirror.

According to Austin Faani;

“The mirror was on the floor, she has broken it. I’m like baby what is going on? She said some people were creeping out of the mirror, so I had to break it. I said nobody is creeping out of the mirror. Come and sleep, you will be fine.”

Speaking further, Austin Faani stated that religion has done more harm than good in Africa, adding that he had to buy goat for a pastor to use in healing his wife but she was never cured.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

Goodnewschi (

)