My wife left me because I was an Excellent father but a woeful husband – Jim Iyke

In a candid and introspective interview with renowned media personality Chude, Nollywood star Jim Iyke bared his soul about his past marriage, shedding light on the reasons behind its failure. Iyke, known for his remarkable acting skills, revealed that while he excelled as a father, he admitted to being a terrible husband.

Opening up about the challenges he faced, Iyke shared that the loss of his mother had a profound impact on his personality. The grief he experienced deeply affected his ability to be a loving and supportive husband to his former wife. However, he emphasized that despite the difficulties they encountered, they managed to part ways amicably as friends, without any animosity or trouble.

Reflecting on his journey as a father, Iyke expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a devoted and caring father to his son. This experience allowed him to recognize his strengths in parenthood while acknowledging the areas where he fell short in his marital relationship.

Iyke’s heartfelt admission serves as a reminder of the complexities of personal growth and the profound impact that life experiences can have on individuals. Through his openness, he encourages a deeper understanding and empathy towards the challenges faced in personal relationships.

Hoffee (

)