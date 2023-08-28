ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“My Whole World Resolves Around Them” Nadia Buari Says As She Bonds With Her Beautiful Kids (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

It takes an excited mother to share her motherhood goals on Instagram. Actress Nadia Buari had a good time with her lovely children and posted the pictures online. In the caption, she affirmed that her entire world revolves around her kids. Nadia also used the opportunity to share her aspirations as a mother.

Mothers love nothing more than having a good time with their children. Nadia isn’t an exception to this, owing to the fact that she understands her motherhood roles. The actress bonded with her beautiful kids and posted the pictures just to entertain her fans on Instagram. She went to write, “My world revolves around them.”

Nadia is someone who understands what it means to take care of her kids. She took to her verified Instagram story to share images of herself having a great moment with her bundles of joy. She also penned about motherhood and declared that her world revolves around her beautiful children.

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: “This is not goodbye, it’s see you later”- Williams Uchemba pens touching tribute as he mourns his mum

2 hours ago

Video: Hilarious moment Burna Boy asked his fans for money (Watch)

2 hours ago

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Tolanibaj reveals why she’s attracted to Neo

2 hours ago

Video: “God punish all of una”- Man reacts tearfully to Frodd’s Eviction

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button