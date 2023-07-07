My Relevance Isn’t Dropping, Tacha Boasts As She Gains Over Hundred Thousand Followers In Six Hours

Reality Star and former big brother Naija pepper Dem housemate, Tacha Akinde popular known as Tacha recently dropped a message for critics who said she no longer has relevance in the entertainment industry.

The beautiful and energetic lady who called them out boasted about gaining over a hundred thousand followers in six hours, using her official Twitter handle, she said

“Hundred thousand followers in less than six hours and some bast*rd said my relevance is dropping!! oga you are m*d you know yourself I said you are m*d sir”

check out the screenshot below





Tacha is a twenty seven year old media personality, entrepreneur, model, influencer, OAP and brand ambassador from Rivers State, Nigeria. She is also a bold and outspoken activist who isn’t afraid to stand up for what is right

