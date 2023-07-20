“My Queen, The Blessed One” – Actress Ruth Kadiri Celebrates her daughter’s 1st birthday.

The popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has taken to her social media account to celebrate her daughter, Emerald who clocked a new age today. She shared cute pictures of her and showered love and praises on her to mark her 1st birthday today.

While celebrating her on her official Instagram page, she wrote “Happy one year birthday Emerald Chizaram, my queen the blessed one”. She said she came at the right time and filled her spot that she loves her so much. She prayed for her that her days continue to be filled with love and fufillment.

Many other people have gone to social media to wish Emerald well, some wished her more growth in life while others wished her all the good things in life.

A very happy birthday to Emerald, we wish her longlife and good health .

Wish her a happy birthday in the comment section below .

FavourofGod2 (

)