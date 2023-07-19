My Previous Marriage Ended In 2013, & I Met Yul-Edochie Years After I Left My Ex-Husband – Judy Austin

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, who happens to be the wife of famous Nollywood actor, Yul-Edochie, has used her new live video to reveal when she met her husband, Yul-Edochie as against the rumors that they were dating when she was still in her previous marriage. She made it known that her previous marriage had ended in March 2013.

She disclosed that she met Yul-Edochie for the very first time some years after her previous marriage had ended, contrary to the allegations that they were secretly dating when she was still married to her ex-husband. She stated that everything that people have been saying about her relationship with Yul-Edochie is something they have no knowledge about and that they need to stop telling lies against her or face the wrath of God.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “My previous marriage ended in 2013, and I met Yul-Edochie years after I left my ex-husband. Everything that people have been saying about my previous marriage isn’t true, and people need to stop or face the wrath of God. I wasn’t dating Yul-Edochie when I was with my ex-husband, and I didn’t even know him at that time.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame in recent times.

