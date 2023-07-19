My previous marriage ended before I met Yul Edochie – Judy Austin

According to Daily Post, Judy Austin, Nollywood actress, has debunked rumours that she started having an affair with Yul Edochie, a married actor, while she was still in her previous marriage. She said that her previous marriage ended before she met Yul, who later became her second husband.

Taking to her Instagram page, Judy Austin addressed the speculations in a video message, determined to put an end to the false rumors surrounding her relationship with Yul Edochie. She said, “I was not married to my ex-husband when I met Yul Edochie, My previous marriage ended in March 2013.

Judy Austin said that she decided to clear the air because she and her husband, Yul Edochie, were being targeted by some individuals seeking to tarnish their reputations.

Source: Daily Post.

Watch the video below:

