My Parents Told Me Last Year That My 30Yrs On Earth Is Miracle & I Started Crying” -Richeal Ogbonna

Nollywood actress Richeal Ogbonna recently shared a heartfelt revelation on her Instagram page. As she celebrated her birthday, she disclosed that her parents told her last year that her thirty years on earth are a miracle.

This news brought her to tears as they recounted the events that happened to her, from her time in the womb to her birth date. She expressed her profound gratitude for their love and support.

On her Instagram page, she emotionally shared, “Last year, my parents told me that my 30 years on earth is a miracle, and I couldn’t help but cry. They recounted everything that happened to me, from the womb to my birth date. I will forever be grateful.”

Richeal Ogbonna has gained popularity and recognition among her fans on social media due to her talent and versatility in movies, which have contributed to her fame.

Source: Richeal Ogbonna’s Official Instagram Page

