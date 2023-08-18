My Old Best Friend Is Together With My Former Boyfriend, & Also Has A Son For Him—Doyinsola David

According to the Nation , it was reported that one of Big Brother Naija’s all-star housemates, Doyinsola David, also known as Doyin, has revealed how her best friend betrayed her by hijacking her relationship with her boyfriend.

She also stated that during the good old days, people usually referred to her and her former best friend as twins, but she was eventually disappointed to discover that her old friend in person is still together with her former boyfriend and has a son for him.

According to one of her statements, she also said that “At the time, I had a boyfriend, but she always discouraged me and told me that he was not good-looking because he had a bad leg and used to limp a little bit. She would always make jokes about his leg. At some point, I took her with me to visit him.”

“While I was dating him, I didn’t know she was also dating him behind me. Even her countenance concealed everything from me.” “Right now, I’m still single because that event has really affected the way I trust people.” She said

