‘My net worth Is way off the 22 million naira that is on google’ – Burna Boy

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu known professionally as Burna Boy reacted to google saying his net worth is only 22 million dollars.

In the video that surfaced online today being Thursday the 24th day of August, 2023 the Interviewer asked Burna Boy to confirm if it’s true that his net worth is only the 22 million dollars that is on google.

“A quick google search says that your net worth is 22 million dollars, Is that accurate?”, The Interviewer asked and without wasting much time, Burna laughed it off and stated that he doesn’t want to speak about that and that he wants people to think that, that’s his actual net worth. The “Last Last” further went ahead to admit that his net worth is actually way off what is on google but he’s cool with it.

“Let’s not talk about that one, I prefer them to think that, that’s cool. I like it but my net worth is way off than that”, Burna said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Burna Boy is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the world. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

