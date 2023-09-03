ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

My Nanny Stole All My Gold. All The Beautiful Multiple Gold Rings I Used To Wear On My Fingers-Reality star, Tboss

In a shocking revelation, former Big Brother Naija contestant Tboss recently opened up about the craziest thing someone ever stole from her. The question, “What’s the craziest thing someone ever stole from you?!” prompted her to share a harrowing tale of betrayal.

Tboss disclosed that her nanny had committed the unthinkable by stealing all her gold possessions, including the exquisite multiple gold rings she used to flaunt. The theft didn’t stop at jewelry; it extended to her wardrobe and cherished perfumes. To make matters worse, the nanny also swiped a substantial amount of money—$10,000 to be exact—from Tboss herself.

However, the heartbreaking part of this ordeal was the theft of her daughter’s savings. On Christmas Day 2020, her nanny took away $1,400 intended for her daughter’s future. It was a betrayal that cut deep, occurring on a day meant for joy and celebration.

Tboss’s story serves as a reminder that trust can be fragile, even in the most unexpected circumstances. It’s a cautionary tale that highlights the importance of thorough background checks and vigilance when welcoming someone into your home and life.

