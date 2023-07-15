My Music Must Work, None Of Your Hate Will Make Me Stop, My Life Depends On It, Rapper Laycon Says

Reality Star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba known as Laycon has revealed how much music means to him and how he plans to make it work

The handsome and energetic young man reaffirmed that his career as a musician must work no matter how much hate he receives, using his official Twitter handle, he said

Here’s what you don’t get, this music shit is going to work for me, it has to, my life depends on it so it will work and none of your hate or negativity will make me stop trying to find ways to make it work !!!

Laycon is a twenty Nine year old rapper, singer, songwriter, influencer, media personality and brand ambassador from Ogun State, Nigeria.

