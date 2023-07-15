ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

My Music Must Work, None Of Your Hate Will Make Me Stop, My Life Depends On It, Rapper Laycon Says

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read

Reality Star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba known as Laycon has revealed how much music means to him and how he plans to make it work

The handsome and energetic young man reaffirmed that his career as a musician must work no matter how much hate he receives, using his official Twitter handle, he said

Here’s what you don’t get, this music shit is going to work for me, it has to, my life depends on it so it will work and none of your hate or negativity will make me stop trying to find ways to make it work !!!

check out the screenshot below


Laycon is a twenty Nine year old rapper, singer, songwriter, influencer, media personality and brand ambassador from Ogun State, Nigeria.

Over to you dear readers, what do you think about this article?

Please share your thoughts with us in the comment

Lisajoe (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Loyalty Is A Big Deal To Me, That’s Why I’m Very Picky With My Friends” Destiny Etiko

35 mins ago

My Heart Has Been Broken A Lot Of Times By People I Loved So Much And Sacrificed For – Destiny Etiko

47 mins ago

My Heart Has Been Broken A Lot Of Times By People I Loved So Much And Sacrificed For – Destiny Etiko

47 mins ago

Video: “Since you are very happy, should I send Aza”- Regina Daniels questions mother, Rita Daniels

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button