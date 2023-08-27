My Mum Lives Far Away But I Am Scared Of Her Reaction If I Get A New Tattoo, Vee Says

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Lockdown housemate Victoria Adeleye popularly known as Veeiye has revealed why she is reluctant to get a new tattoo

The beautiful and outspoken lady who claimed to have about five tattoos admitted being scared of her mum’s reaction if she gets another one, using her official Twitter handle she said

“I have 9 tattoos and my mum lives thousands of miles away from me but I am still scared of her reaction when I get a new one “

check out the screenshot below





Vee is a smart twenty five year old British born Nigerian artiste, song writer, influencer and brand ambassador. She was known in the house for her friendship with Laycon and also being in a relationship with Neo.

