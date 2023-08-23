ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

My Mother Is Young, She’s 40 Years Old & She’s Dating A Famous Person In Movie Industry” BBN’s Angel

One of the housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Angel Smith, has revealed that her mother is still a young woman, saying that she is just 40 years old and that she is dating a famous person in the movie industry.

She stated her mother was once involved in the Nollywood movie industry, and she mingled with some of the actors. She made the statement while having a friendly discussion with one of the housemates.

In her statement, she said, “My mother is young, she is 40 years old, and she’s dating a famous person in movie industry. My mother was once involved in the movie industry, and she knows some of the popular actors.”

Angel Smith is currently participating in the BBN reality TV show, where she is hoping to emerge as the winner that will take home the huge amount of money which has been earmarked as the prize tag.

