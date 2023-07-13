My Marriage Is God Given And Will Keep Choking All Of You- Actress Anita Joseph

Popular and talented nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has taken to her official facebook page to attack fans, social media users and everyone who are against her marriage.

She made this known after an Instagram user with the user name had accused her of controlling her husband and making him feel so unhappy in the marriage, she had also said that judging from how unhappy actress Anita Joseph’s husband looked in all their photos together, it was obvious she was the who gave him money to pay her bride price.

Reacting to the lady’s harsh words, Actress Anita Joseph disclosed her marriage was ordained by God and will keep choking those who despised love.

Further speaking, Anita Joseph told the lady she was controlling her husband and there is nothing she can do about, adding that she was also the one who gave him money to pay her bride price and she controls him everywhere.

