ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

My Marriage Is God Given And Will Keep Choking All Of You- Actress Anita Joseph

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read

Popular and talented nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has taken to her official facebook page to attack fans, social media users and everyone who are against her marriage.

She made this known after an Instagram user with the user name had accused her of controlling her husband and making him feel so unhappy in the marriage, she had also said that judging from how unhappy actress Anita Joseph’s husband looked in all their photos together, it was obvious she was the who gave him money to pay her bride price.

Reacting to the lady’s harsh words, Actress Anita Joseph disclosed her marriage was ordained by God and will keep choking those who despised love.

Further speaking, Anita Joseph told the lady she was controlling her husband and there is nothing she can do about, adding that she was also the one who gave him money to pay her bride price and she controls him everywhere.

SureDesigns (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chizzy Alichi, Others React As Nosa Rex And Wife Step Out In Style To Event

21 mins ago

Video: “Why is my marriage paining a lot of people”- Anita Joseph questions as she sends message to naysayers

23 mins ago

Biola Adebayo, Mide Martins, Others React As Ronke Odusanya Shares Lovely Moments With Child In US

33 mins ago

Checkout New Photos Of Tiwa Savage That Has Caused Reactions From Fans

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button