My Marriage Failed But The Same Can Happen To Yours If Care Is Not Taken – Singer Kaffy

There are certain situations whereby young ladies want to believe that their marriage would work by all means even though they are not learning what it takes to keep a sustainable marriage. These ladies eventually get into marriage being a stranger to the institution and they begin to blame their spouses unnecessarily.

Nigerian singer, Kaffy Dance has stated that the fear of marriage is the beginning of wisdom. However, a fan replied that the fact that her marriage didn’t work doesn’t mean it won’t work for others. Kaffy Dance subsequently responded that even though her marriage didn’t work, the same can happen to others if care is not taken.

According to Kaffy Dance, marriage is beautiful but it is a serious affair and people learn from failure more than from successes.

Many would argue that the statement that Kaffy Dance made is an enlightening to young ladies who think that marriage is only for enjoyment without any form of sacrifice or effort.

