“My love, you are a survivor, a conqueror” – Actress Chacha Eke’s husband Celebrates her birthday

The popular Nigerian Film Producer, Austin Faani has taken to his social media account to celebrate his wife, Chacha Eke who clocked a new age today. He shared cute pictures with her and showered love and praises on her to mark her birthday today.

While celebrating her on his official Instagram page, he wrote “My love, you are a survivor, a conqueror, the strongest to do it, a champion”. He said he loves her so much and he prayed for her that God will endlessly uphold her. Many other people have gone to social media to wish her well, some wished her longlife and good health while others wished her more success in her career.

Chacha Eke and her husband are always fond of each other, they do many things together and this has earned them lot of admirations. They are currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

A very happy birthday to Chacha Eke, we wish her all her heart desires.

