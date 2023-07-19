ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“My little Angel, I love you to the moon and back” – Actress Bimbo Success gushes over daughter

The popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Success has stirred reactions online after she shared new pictures of her daughter. She shared the pictures through her social media account and she showered love and praises on her daughter.

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, she wrote “My little angel, I love you to the moon and back”. She said she and her brothers are the best thing that has ever happened to her, that they also complete her.

She said she loves her so much, many people have gone to social media to say lot of good things about her daughter. Some said she is very beautiful while others said she resembles her so much.

Bimbo Success is an award winning actress who is doing well for herself, she has achieved a lot for herself in the movie industry. She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

