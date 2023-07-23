“My Joy Giver” Chioma Jesus Says As She Bonds With Singer Mercy Chinwo (Pictures)

Evangelist Amaka Okwuoha, alias Jesus Chioma, just posted about her memorable time with a popular gospel singer. She bonded with Mercy Chinwo and shared the photos on her Instagram account. Chioma Jesus also described the gospel singer as someone who always gives her joy.

Chioma Jesus has a lovely personality and enjoys mingling with her colleagues. Interestingly, this synergy has aided her in achieving successful outcomes. She spent a nice time with Mercy and shared the images with the caption, Please, I’m waiting for my big pot and spoon. Energy baby girl and joy giver.”

This isn’t the first time Chioma Jesus has been spotted bonding with Mercy. As a matter of fact, the duo has a strong relationship that is difficult to break. A few minutes ago, Chioma Jesus got on her verified Instagram page to post about the lovely time she had with Mercy.

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

