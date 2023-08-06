“My In-laws Wanted To Chase Me Out Of My Husband’s House Because I Wasn’t Pregnant” Adekemi Taofeek

Yoruba movie actress, Adekemi Taofeek, has used her new interview to reveal how she was tormented by her in-laws when she could not get pregnant for her husband. She took to her Instagram page to share the video, where she disclosed that her in-laws wanted to chase her out of her husband’s house because she was not pregnant.

She made it known that when her in-laws came to her house, they came with the intention of chasing her out, not knowing that she was already pregnant with her husband.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “My in-laws wanted to chase me out of my husband’s house because I wasn’t pregnant. They came with the intention of chasing me out of the house, not knowing that I was already pregnant for my husband.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

