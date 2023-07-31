My Igbo Kings do not Like Equality, so I’m Going there to Chop Money-Lolade Okunsanya Reveals.

Nollywood actress, Lolade Okunsanya has taken to social media to announce that she is going to start dating and eating the money of southeastern men because they do not consider themselves as being equal to their female counterparts in terms of handling responsibilities. She made such announcement on Instagram.

The Yoruba actress who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, could be seen looking pretty in a short gown, which she complimented with a black purse and beautiful smile.

Lolade Okunsanya went ahead to disclose that she has finally chosen an Igbo name for herself, which is “Nneka the Pretty Serpent”, adding that nobody should call her Lolade again.

Lolade Okunsanya further disclosed that;

“I’m no longer into Yoruba dark guys again, you people don’t know more than what are you bringing to the table. My Igbo Kings don’t like equality, so I’m going there to chop money.”

Here is Lolade Okunsanya’s post below;

Recall that Lolade Okunsanya had earlier on revealed that she wants to settle down with an Igbo man because Igbo men know how to lavish their money on their partners.

