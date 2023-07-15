My Heart Has Been Broken A Lot Of Times By People I Loved So Much And Sacrificing For -Destiny Etiko

Nollywood actress and brand ambassador, Destiny Etiko, recently shared her experience of having her heart broken multiple times. She expressed this sentiment on her social media page while reflecting on the importance of loyalty.

Destiny Etiko related deeply to the topic, describing herself as someone with a kind and caring heart that has been broken by those she loved and made sacrifices for. Despite these experiences, she emphasized her ability to move forward without looking back when she makes a decision. Additionally, she urged people to protect their lives as they are unique and irreplaceable.

In her own words: “This resonates with me so much. I have a wonderful heart that has been broken numerous times by people I deeply loved and selflessly gave to. However, once I make up my mind, there is no turning back. LIFE IS PRECIOUS, GUYS. Cherish it with every fiber of your being.”

