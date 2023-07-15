My Heart Has Been Broken A Lot Of Times By People I Loved So Much And Sacrificed For – Destiny Etiko

Nollywood actress and brand ambassador, Destiny Etiko has recently opened up on how her heart has been broken a lot of times.

She made this known on her social media page in reaction to a write up she shared on loyalty being a big deal.

However, the actress could relate so much as she described herself as one with a wonderful heart that has been broken by those she loved and sacrificed for. Nevertheless, Destiny Etiko further stated that she moves on without turning back when she decides to. She also urged people to guard their lives as it has no duplicate.

She wrote: “This is sooooooo me. A Wonderful heart that has been broken a lot of times by people I loved so much and sacrificed a lot for

But the thing is, when I decide I move. No turning back. LIVE HAS NO DUPLICATE GUYS. Guide yours with every of your being”

