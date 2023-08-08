My Girl Is Far Better Than The Ladies Here; I Haven’t Seen Anyone Cook Or Clean – Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has given praises to his girlfriend as he stated that she is a million times better than all the ladies in the house.

According to Kiddwaya, he hasn’t seen any lady cook or clean. He also stated that the ladies in the house has not shown any wife characteristics.

As reported by @instablog9ja, Kiddwaya while speaking to fellow housemate, Pere said;

”My girl is a million times better than all of them here. Like I haven’t seen anyone cook, I haven’t seen anyone clean, I haven’t seen anyone show wife characteristics.”

In my opinion, the statement Kiddwaya made shows that he has a high standard of the kind of women he would like to have as his wife. However, these characteristics are not restricted to women alone because men should also be involved in cooking and cleaning especially when their wives are stressed or unavailable.

What do you think about the statement Kiddwaya made? Comment below.

