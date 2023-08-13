My Gay Fans Should Not Be Disappointed, They Should Do Their Own And Not Look At Me-Bobrisky

Popular crossdresser and social media influencer, Idris Okuneye widely known and addressed as Bobrisky in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo (WithChude)has advised his male fans who are gay to stop expecting him to speak up for them.

Speaking during the interview, the host began by telling Bobrisky how his gay fans are so disappointed in him, adding that they had expected Bobrisky to speak up for them using his fame.

Replying him, Bobrisky said he wouldn’t have come this far in life if he had relied on anyone and as such all his fans who are gay shouldn’t be disappointed in him because he owes them nothing rather they should build themselves and not look up to him.

In his words, Bobrisky said ” My gay fans should not be disappointed, they should do their own and not look up to me. I cannot speak for them, it’s not possible…. build yourself”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 0:19)

SureDesigns (

)