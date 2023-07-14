My Friend And I Were Involved In A Serious Accident But God Showed Up In His Glory- Actress Eve Esin

Popular, talented and accomplished Nollywood actress, Eve Esin in a recent post on her official Instagram handle has disclosed what she and her friend went through last week and how God came through for them.

According to the gorgeous actress, she and her friend Fortune Daniels were involved in a serious accident that nearly took their lives but God intervened because they never lost hope in him.

(Photo: Actress Eve Esin and Fortune Daniels)

To appreciate God for his love and mercies, Eve Esin wrote ” 1 week today my friend Fortune Daniels and I were involved in a serious accident but God showed up in all his glory”

“I am not one to post everything about me on social media. I didn’t even plan to post at all but on a second thought, God came through for us, why hold back his praises?”

” At that moment when we both felt it was over, all I kept saying was “blood of Jesus” and all my friend kept saying was “thank you Lord”. These words were on repeat on our lips How we made it that day still remains a miracle”

“You turned that trial into a testimony and in the lyrics of the song I kept singing all through last week till date. I honestly agree that dear Lord that “You are too faithful to fail me you’ve proven yourself in my life and I have come to realize you are too faithful to fail me”.

Reacting to her testimonies, a lot of celebrities, her colleagues and fans thanked God for Eve Esin’s life and prayed for continuous protection. Below are the screenshots of their comments.

SureDesigns (

)