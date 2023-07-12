My First Marriage Ended in a Bad Way That I Almost Give Up When the Noise was Everywhere – Funke

Funke Akindele, a well-established actress in the Nigerian film industry known as Nollywood, has recently revealed a difficult period in her life when she faced thoughts of suicide after her publicized separation from her first husband. In a recent conversation with Chudeity, she bravely shared her personal journey.

In the interview, this accomplished actress also shared valuable advice for women who may feel pressured to rush into marriage. Funke emphasized the significance of taking a step back, maintaining composure, and dedicating time to thoughtful decision-making. She stressed the potential consequences of impulsive marriages, emphasizing the importance of patience and careful consideration in making such life-changing choices.

Using herself as an example of a failed marriage, Funke Akindele revealed that;

“You know, I just wanted to get married. Wanted to do things right, have children and all that. When I went into the first marriage, it didn’t work fine, it ended in a bad way in social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me about it, I wanted to die!

“You know, I cried lost some good deals then, but I didn’t let it break me”.

Speaking further, the politician encouraged single ladies not to be pressured by their parents and friends to get married, but they should do so because they love their partners and they should have children because they want to.

Funke Akindele finally advised single ladies to ignore the naysayers around them and do what makes them happy.

Watch the video below

