My First Marriage Ended In A Bad Way & I Wanted Die When The Noise Was Everywhere- Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently opened up about a dark period in her life when she contemplated suicide following the public revelation of her breakup with her first husband. In a recent interview with Chudeity, the seasoned actress bravely shared her story and offered valuable advice to women who are in a hurry to tie the knot, urging them to exercise patience and not rush into marriages that may lead to hasty divorces.

During the candid conversation, Funke Akindele recounted the tumultuous time she experienced when her first marriage ended and the news became public. She revealed that the pain and scrutiny she faced during that period pushed her to the brink of despair, leading her to contemplate ending her own life. By sharing her personal struggle, she aimed to shed light on the importance of mental health and the dire consequences of rushing into relationships.

Using herself as an example of a failed marriage, Funke Akindele revealed that;

“You know, I just wanted to get married. Wanted to do things right, have children and all that. When I went into the first marriage, it didn’t work fine, it ended in a bad way in social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me about it, I wanted to die!

“You know, I cried lost some good deals then, but I didn’t let it break me”.

Drawing from her own painful experience, Funke Akindele offered heartfelt advice to women who may be eager to get married. She emphasized the need for them to take their time and approach the idea of marriage with caution. Urging women to avoid rushing into unions that may not stand the test of time, she warned that hastily entered marriages often result in hasty exits, leading to heartbreak and disillusionment.

Through her courageous disclosure, the veteran actress aimed to raise awareness about the importance of mental and emotional well-being. By cautioning against rushing into marriages, Funke Akindele hoped to empower women to prioritize their own happiness and make informed decisions about their relationships. Her message serves as a reminder that self-care and introspection are vital before embarking on such significant life commitments.

Funke Akindele’s interview stands as a powerful testament to her resilience and determination to overcome personal challenges. By sharing her story and providing valuable advice, she has not only encouraged open conversations about mental health but also sparked a broader dialogue on the significance of self-reflection and careful consideration when it comes to choosing a life partner.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CujqYrAM_Jt/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Billcame (

)