” My Family, Where Life Begins And Love Will Never End”- Mercy Johnson Says As She Drops Photos

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has sparked a lot of reactions on social media from her colleagues, fans and followers as she took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures with her husband, Prince Odi Okojie and lovely children. The beautiful family were seen in the lovely pictures rocking different colors of matching customized vest together. They look very excited with beautiful smiles on their faces as they posed for the camera in different styles.

She made known in her post that her beautiful family is where life begins and love will never end.

Mercy Johnson is rated one of the most popular and highly talented Nollywood actresses we have in the industry. She is gifted, creative, versatile, skilful, and exceptionally good in acting and interpretation of roles. Mercy Johnson can fit into any character in the film’s such as Comedy, Wife, Villager, Hustler, Poor lady, Princess, and others. Her unique way at delivery of roles is loved and cherished by her fans.

