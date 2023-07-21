My Doctors Gave Me The Sweetest Shape – Popular Nigerian Crossdresser Bobrisky Reveals

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, has always been a figure of controversy due to his unconventional lifestyle. With a penchant for donning female attire, makeup, and feminine hairstyles, he has managed to create a unique persona that captivates the public’s attention. Recently, Bobrisky unveiled a new chapter in his journey of self-expression – he underwent plastic surgery to look more feminine.

Taking to his Facebook page to share his excitement, Bobrisky expressed his satisfaction with the procedure, proudly proclaiming, “My doctors gave me the sweetest shape ever, my price has gone up. If you don’t have money, I’m never associating myself with you”.

This revelation sparked mixed reactions among Bobrisky’s fans and followers. While some applauded his courage and candidness, others held differing opinions about his decision. Social media platforms, including Facebook, witnessed a range of responses from users, as they weighed in on the transformation.

