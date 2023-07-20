My Doctors Gave Me The Most Sweetest Shape Ever- Bobrisky Reveals Days After Surgery

Popular Nigerian transgender woman and social media influencer, Idris Okuneye widely known and addressed as Bobrisky has taken to her official facebook page to disclose how amazing her new shape is and the new rules she has set for herself.

Recall that few days ago, the news of Bobrisky’s surgery had taken over the internet and social media platforms. She updated her fans everyday starting from the preparations she made, videos of herself in the theatre and the pains she experienced after the surgery.

Few hours ago, she showered praises on her doctors, whom according to her gave her the most sweetest shape ever. Adding that with her newly acquired shape, her price has gone up and the last thing she will do is associating with broke people.

In her words, she said “My doctors gave me the most sweetest shape ever, my price has gone up. If you don’t have money, I’m never associating myself with you.

