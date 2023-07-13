ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“My Day In Images” Mercy Aigbe Says As She Shares New Photos

Mercy Aigbe Hajiya Meena popularly known and called Mercy Aigbe, a popular Nigerian actress has thrilled many of her followers on Instagram with new photos of herself. In photos she shared, she was seen on a nice looking top outfit and matched it with a big trouser outfit which made her look flawlessly beautiful. She applied neatly done make up was also seen on a sunglass and silver colored accessories which enhanced her beauty. She held a small handbag as she took the photos in different positions.

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to give them a write up as she said, “my day in images.”

Many fans, on seeing the photos, reacted as they were amazed and awestruck at the photos she shared. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

What are your thoughts and feelings concerning these photos? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more as we will be expecting your feed back on this.

