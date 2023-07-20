My Daughter Saw This Photo & Said Mommy What A Beautiful Girl-Tboss Says About Kate Henshaw’s Looks

In a heartwarming post, a former BBN star Tokunbor Idowu popularly known as Tboss just expressed admiration for the ever-beautiful Kate Henshaw. The star took to social media to share her daughter’s innocent reaction upon seeing a photo of Kate, hailing her as a “Beautiful Girl.” Playfully acknowledging the age milestone, the former BBN star mentioned that 52 looks nothing short of amazing on the talented actress.

The post overflowed with affectionate emojis, reflecting the genuine appreciation for Kate’s timeless charm and grace. The star playfully added that the sight of Kate’s youthful appearance almost tempted her to hit the gym and bid farewell to sugary indulgences, a sentiment shared by many awestruck fans.

As Kate Henshaw celebrated her birthday, the post served as a lovely tribute, capturing the hearts of both the actress and her admirers. Kate’s continued beauty and exuberance inspire and resonate with audiences across generations, making her a timeless icon in the entertainment industry.

Check out the screenshot about Tboss to Kate Henshaw Below.

