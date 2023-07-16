ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“My Daughter Knows What Going On A Date Means”-BBN’s Tboss Says About Her Daughter’s Education

Former Big Brother Naija star Tokunbo Idowu, affectionately known as Tboss, recently left her fans and followers stunned with an unexpected revelation. In a surprising statement, accompanied by a surprised emoji, the reality TV sensation expressed her astonishment at her daughter’s understanding of the phrase “Going on a Date.”

Tboss, who is known for her charismatic personality and memorable stint on the popular reality show, took to her social media platform to share this delightful tidbit. Although the proud mother didn’t divulge any further details, fans were quick to flood the comment section with speculation and curiosity.

With her daughter seemingly possessing knowledge beyond her tender age, Tboss’ revelation has ignited a flurry of excitement among fans and followers. Many are eager to witness how this unique trait will manifest in the future. While Tboss’ surprise is palpable, it also serves as a testament to the remarkable bond she shares with her little one, further deepening the affectionate connection between them.

Check out the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

