My Bank Just Called Me To Wish Me A Happy Birthday – Ex BBN HouseMate, Leo DaSilva

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Leo DaSilva has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he says his official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public that his bank just called him to wish him happy birthday, and he asked people that has their banks ever called them to wish them happy birthday.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Leo DaSilva, Leo DaSilva is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show, he’s also one of the most handsome and good-looking guys from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show.

He recently celebrated his birthday by sharing several stunning and dazzling pictures his official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Several celebrities wished him birthday blessings.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)