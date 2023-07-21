“My Baby Mama Is A Runs Girl In Port Harcourt; She Even Takes Our Baby To Clubs” -Kelly Handsome

Many hours ago, a well known Nigerian singer, Kelly Handsome, was granted an interview by Daddy Freeze where he gave more insights into his relationship with his baby mama.

Kelly Handsome said, “Daddy Freeze, the fact is that some actresses are into immoral things but they use acting to cover up. Some of them even claim being producers when they have never produced a single movie. My baby for instance claims being an actress but she is actually a ‘runs girl’ in port Harcourt. Nearly everyone in port Harcourt know her to be into ‘runs’. What pains me more is that she takes our baby (daughter) to all the night clubs and parties she attends.”

Speaking further, singer Kelly Handsome said, “there are times people will send me a picture of my daughter at a hotel telling me I should tell my baby mama not to take her to such a place. I wish she knows that it is bad to train our daughter that way. At least, if she will go to such places, she should be an adult first to know if she wants it or not.”

Again, singer Kelly Handsome said, “I am not saying people should not do their businesses but this our Nollywood, it has a way of influencing our society. What they do in Nollywood actually reflects our real life situation.”

In addition, singer Kelly Handsome said, “my baby mama has not even allowed me to see my daughter for about four to five years now. People don’t know I am going through this phase but when they see that I want to start a new life with another lady, they will begin to call me all sort of names. I opened up a salon for my baby mama long ago but she doesn’t want it because she wants to go about with different men. She and her likes are insatiable.”

Lastly, singer Kelly Handsome said, “people need to know in Nollywood that Character and behavior are what matter. Unfortunately, many people don’t know this. Now, the question, how will our youths know the right way as different from the wrong way with what Nollywood actresses are doing?”

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THIS?

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (between 2nd – 9th minutes).

Musingreports (

)