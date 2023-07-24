“My Baby Is Back, I Love It”-Maria Benjamin Says About Mercy Eke’s Entrance On The BBN All Stars Show

Former Big Brother Naija star, Maria Benjamin, expressed her elation and excitement on social media as her fellow reality show alumna, Mercy Eke, announced her entrance back to the BBNaija All Stars edition. Maria, who gained popularity during her stint on the reality show, took to her Instagram to share her reaction to Mercy’s comeback.

In a heartwarming post, Maria wrote, “My baby is back, and I absolutely love it! The Queen of Highlights is gracing the All Stars house once again. Can’t contain my excitement! Let’s show our support and love to Mercy Eke, she’s going to rock the show like she always does.”

Maria’s enthusiastic response resonated with her followers, and the news of Mercy’s return has set social media abuzz with fans eagerly awaiting the electrifying dynamics between the two formidable reality TV stars. As the BBNaija All Stars prepares to hit the screens, the presence of Mercy Eke promises to add an extra layer of drama and entertainment, making it an unmissable season for fans across the nation.

Check out the screenshot of her reaction to her return below

