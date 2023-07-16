ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“My Absolute Favorite Person” – Actress Uche Jombo says as she shows off her son

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 357 1 minute read

The popular Nollywood actress , Uche Jombo has stirred reactions online after she showed off her handsome son . She shared cute pictures of him and showered love and praises on him .

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page , she wrote “My Absolute Favorite Person” . Many people couldn’t help but gush over her son , some said he is very handsome while others said she is doing a great job by taking good care of him . See some people’s reactions on Instagram below :

Uche Jombo is a renowned actress who is very talented and hardworking , she has achieved a lot for herself in the movie industry. She has featured in many movies across Nigeria and this has earned her lot of admirations . She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry .

Share your thoughts in the comment section below .

FavourofGod2 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 357 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Singer Davido, Celebrated with Huge Cake Following Sold-Out Show in Toronto [Video]

1 hour ago

‘The decision to sing in Igbo was totally mine, People Sing In Yoruba And Other Languages— Ugoccie

2 hours ago

When Okigbo Came To Purchase Arms For Biafra In Brussels Where We Met, I Challenged Him – Soyinka

2 hours ago

Singer Jay-Z’s Wife, Beyonce Causes Reactions With New Photos Of Herself In Open-chest Outfit

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button