Music Star Simi Stirs Reactions With New Sexy Photos Of Herself On Instagram

Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known and called Simi, a Nigerian singer, song writer and actress recently shared new photos of herself on her official Instagram handle which made many of her fans to react as they expressed their feelings concerning the photos. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a short but nice looking gown outfit which also happened to look sexy. She applied a neatly done make up and was also seen on a nice looking hair do as she took the photos in different positions.

She never failed to accompany the photos with a write up, as she said, “love, loving, lover.”

Many persons who saw the photos, reacted as they were amazed and astounded by the outfit she was seen on.

Simisola, ever since her rise to fame has been making waves owing to her dedication and commitment to the music industry.

