Music Producer Dami Adenuga Mourns The Reported Death Of Wizkid’s With Past Photo Of Her And Davido

In a touching show of empathy, Popular Music Executive and Talent Manager, Dami Adenuga, extended his heartfelt condolences to Wizkid amidst reports of his mother’s passing. The music industry was left in shock by the news, and Dami Adenuga took to Twitter to share his support. The heartfelt tweet encapsulated a poignant memory of Davido meeting Wizkid’s mother at a UK airport, highlighting the camaraderie that exists within the industry.

Adenuga expressed his sorrow at Wizkid’s loss and offered prayers for both him and his grieving family, emphasizing the profound impact a mother’s absence can have. The tweet not only demonstrated the deep sense of unity among music professionals but also underscored the universal sentiment that the loss of a mother is an incredibly profound and painful experience.

As fans and colleagues continue to send their condolences, Adenuga’s message stands as a reminder of the collective sympathy and support within the music community.

Have a look at his screenshot from Twitter below.

