Ms Dsf’s Takes the World by Storm with her Electrifying ‘Get Me Lit’ Tour

It’s not only global warming that’s keeping the world hot at the moment. The talented Nigerian-UK DJ, actress, host, and entrepreneur, Ms DSF, continues to set stages ablaze around the world with her highly anticipated world tour, the “Get Me Lit” World Tour.

The tour officially kicked off on June 4th, 2023, igniting dance floors and captivating audiences in every city it touches. From the vibrant streets of Istanbul, Turkey, to the pulsating energy of Cyprus and the electric vibes of Canada,, Ms DSF’s tour has been an exceptional success filled with an unforgettable vibe.

Having conquered cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, and Edmonton in Canada, Houston and Dallas in Texas, and leaving her mark on the vibrant music scenes in Los Angeles and London Ms DSF is unstoppable. She’s also brought the heat to Cyprus where she razed the stage August 25th with an unforgettable night of music, energy, and pure entertainment.

If Ms DSF hasn’t been to your city, you should brace up for the remarkably lit vibe, stage presence, and captivating performances that she brings with her turntable. She has continued to raise the bar with her distinct ability to blend genres and infuse her sets with the richness of her diverse background, she effortlessly creates an atmosphere that transcends borders and unites fans from all walks of life.



To stay updated on the tour dates and join the vibrant community of Ms DSF’s fans, be sure to follow her on Instagram @ms_dsf. You can also follow @getmelitofficial to get firsthand deets on ticket sales Don’t miss out on the chance to witness the magic firsthand as Ms DSF continues her global musical odyssey on the “Get Me Lit” World Tour. Get ready to experience the unparalleled talent and energy of this rising star!