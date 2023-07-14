Most Successful Record Labels In Nigeria And Artists Signed Into them

Some people knows all the musicians name even with their biological name but don’t know their record label they are signed into.

Music in Nigeria is just like football, before you start playing you must belong to a club, so also is music before you start recording music you must be signed into a record label.

Record label have been around for as long as one remember. You can imagine a record label as a farm where seeds i.e artists are rooted, eventually into crop that the word consumed.

The focus of this post is on record labels owned by Nigerians and artists signed into the record labels.

1. Mavins

Mavins record is owned by Don Jazzy and is one of the most successful record label in Nigeria. Mavins record find some of the most promising talent and establish then as superstar. Mavins record has two divisions, Jonzing world and Blowtime entertainment.

The label is home to recording artists such as Korede Bello, Dr.sid, Johnny drille, Ladipo, DNA twins, Rema, Crayon, Ayra Star, Magixx, Boy Spyce and Bayanni.

2. YBNL

YBNL is an independent record label founded by Olamide in 2012. The record is one of the biggest and successful record label on Nigeria.

Current artists signed into YBNL are Fire boy dml, B.banks, Asake, Jayboi,and Senth.

3.DMW

The record label is owned by Afrobeat singer Davido. The label is home to recording acts such as Dremo, Yonda, Peruzzi, Idowest, DJ cool, Danagog, B- red, Deekay, Deinde, May d, Liya, Morraveyand logos Olori.

4. Marlian record

Marlian record label is also one of the most successful record label in Nigeria. It was established and founded by Naira Marley. He is a singer, rapper, rapper, songwriter and self acclaimed president of marlian nation.

Some of the artists signed into marlian record record are Zinoleesky, Cblvcl, Fabian Blu, lyta, Emo Grae, Tori Keeche, Rexxie.

5. Chocolate city

It is also one of the most successful indigenous urban record label in Africa.

The label operate as a subsidiary of chocolate city group. The label has been home to recording artists such Nosa, Dice ailes, Ckay, Classiq, Blaqbonez, Young Jonn, Noondave, major AJ, Yung L

