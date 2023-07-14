Most Popular Nigerian Producer Tags And Faces Behind Them

A producer tag is a short phrase or sound that identifies the creator of a beat. It’s like a signature or logo for a music producer that helps promote their brand. Producer tags are typically 2-5 second long and are placed at the beginning or at the end of a beat.

For example, if you are listening to Ruger’s Jonzing Boy at the beginning of the beat you will hear a voice Kukurukoo before the main music or song. The Kukurukoo sound is what I mean here by producer tags, it is not inserted by the singer but the person that produce the music.

Today, I will be listing some of the most popular Nigerian producer tags and the faces behind them.

1. Riddimahcoolayo

It is a producer tag used by Pheelz to introduce his production. Some people usually thought is Rhythm and cool and young but it is Riddimahcoolayo.

2. Mad

Michael Chigozie Alagwu better known by his stage name Tempoe uses” Mad” at the beginning or end of all his music production.

3. Cracker Cracker Cracker

This popular music tag is accredited to Cracker Malo. He started to gain recognition following his work on Fireboy DML’s debut album laughter.

4.Niphkeys

It is a woman’s voice that tag Niphkeys. Niphkeys is the producer behind hits like Zinoleesky’s Kilofeshe and Naira Marley’s Koleyewom.

5.Ozedikus Nwanne

Igbinoba Osaze is the producer behind Ozesdikus Nwanne.

6.Kukurukoo

Kuk beats is the producer behind this music tag.

