Most Fake Decent Ladies Who Form Deputy Jesus Are Living With Boyfriends & Sl€eps With Pastors”- Actress Sarah Martins

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has used her new social media post to reveal that most of the fake decent ladies online are living with their boyfriends and that they sl€ep around with pastors. She disclosed that people should stop judging others based on what they post on social media.

She made it known that some ladies that people think are s€xy due to their mode of dressing on social media are the ones that are really decent, reserved, and classy in real life, insisting that one can only know who a person is when we have a conversation with them.

In her statement, she said, “Most fake decent ladies who form deputy Jesus are living with boyfriends and sl€eeps with pastors. The ones you think are overly s€xy and s€xually appealing are the real decent, reserved, and classy ones off social media.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

