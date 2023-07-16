ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“More Life, More Money”-Naira Marley Says To Wizkid On His 33rd Birthday

Naira Marley, the renowned artist, couldn’t contain his joy as he joined in the celebration of Wizkid’s 33rd birthday on July 16, 2023. In a show of camaraderie, Naira Marley took to social media to share a captivating photo of himself and Wizkid, radiating pure happiness. With a heart full of admiration for the music maestro, Naira Marley didn’t hold back in expressing his well-wishes for the special occasion.

In his brief yet impactful comment, Naira Marley exclaimed, “More life, more money!” It was a clear display of his boundless love and support for Wizkid, encapsulating the vibrant energy that both artists bring to the music industry. The photo they shared together encapsulated their genuine connection and the mutual respect they have for one another.

Naira Marley’s reaction added an extra dose of excitement to Wizkid’s birthday celebration, further amplifying the collective joy felt by fans and admirers worldwide. As the music industry continues to thrive with their contributions, their friendship serves as a testament to the unity and camaraderie within the Nigerian music scene.

