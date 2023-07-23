Mide Martins, Bakare Zainab, Yetunde Barnabas, Others Step Out For Luqman Adewale’s Wedding

Actor and filmmaker, Yekeen Luqman Adewale tied the knot with his lover on Saturday, July 22, 2023, and top celebrities stormed the occasion to celebrate with him.

Top Nollywood stars like Mide Martins, Afeez Owo, Bukola Olatunji, Adebukola Salawa, Zainab Bakare, and many others graced the event. They all looked stunning in matching native outfits. The after-party ceremony was great as they enjoyed delicious delicacies and had a wonderful time.

Actor, Afeez Owo captured beautiful moments with his wife and fans couldn’t help but adore them.

They all penned down lovely notes on their respective social media handles as they wished him a happy married life.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as social media users gushed over them.

Yeeken Luqman is a successful filmmaker and actor who has carved a niche for himself. He’s close with the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

Congratulations to him and his lovely wife.

