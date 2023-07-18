Michael Olagunju Reacts After his Wife, Anita Joseph was Accused of Cheating on him.

Nigerian MC and husband to Nollywood veteran actress, Anita Joseph, Michael Olagunju Fisayo has taken to social media to air his opinion, following rumours that the movie star is having extramarital affairs. He aired such opinion on Instagram.

Recall that Nollywood veteran actress and singer, Angela Okorie had few hours ago, dragged her colleagues, Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu for spreading the news of her accident online few months ago.

According to Angela Okorie, Anita Joseph is cheating on her husband but keeps pretending to be a good Christian, although Michael Olagunju Fisayo is a good person.

And so following such accusation, Michael Olagunju took to his official Instagram story to react, as he stated that if someone comes out to accuse another, he/she has to provide proof, adding that the burden of proof lies on the accuser and not the accused.

Speaking further, the businessman stated that one must proof beyond reasonable doubt that the accused is guilty, and that is why Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi took a load of evidence to court to prove that he won the 2023 election.

Michael Olagunju Fisayo finally stated that it is better to keep quiet if one does not have evidence that someone did something.

Here is Michael Olagunju Fisayo’s post below;

Goodnewschi (

)