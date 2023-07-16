ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Mercy Johnson Shares A Special Moment, Says Her Kids Entertain A Nollywood Actress (Photos)

It’s always for good reasons whenever Mercy Johnson Okojie is spotted with her kids on social media. She just got on Instagram to post about a special time she and her kids had with a Nollywood actress. While flaunting the images online, Mercy said that her children entertained a Nollywood actress in the person of Adanma Luke.

Mercy loves sharing her special moments on the internet. This time around, her children entertained a visitor who is a movie star, and she posted it on Instagram. While flaunting beautiful images online, she wrote, “Okojiekids entertained Adanma Luke, my person.” This happens when a woman is blessed with talented children.

Children are special in every way and usually brighten people’s moods. This is made possible whenever they showcase their talents. Mercy and her kids welcomed a Nollywood actress into their house and had a great moment with her. Mercy’s children played musical instruments to entertain their guest.

