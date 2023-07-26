Mercy Eke Secures Exciting New Endorsement Deal.

In a thrilling turn of events, reality TV star Mercy Eke has triumphed with a new endorsement deal with a Company. Following this accomplishment, fans have celebrated Mercy Eke meanwhile others have mocked Tacha.

However, Mercy’s resilience shone through as she gracefully announced her latest partnership with a prominent brand. The endorsement deal serves as a testament to her business acumen and tenacity, proving that she’s much more than just a reality TV personality.

With a video that sparked on Twitter showing the endorsement deal, many fans and followers have praised Mercy.

While many praises Mercy’s accomplishments, other have mocked Tacha for her refusal to participate in the BBNaija All Stars Edition.

Here are some reactions from people;

One Smart Ogbeide said: “And the other one said they couldn’t invite her cause her price went up”

One Caleb Toman wrote: “Na this kind person go say she big pass show wey we go believe. No be noisemaker”

Hey Liveth reacted: “And one aunty dey one corner say her money went up… Online ni everybody dey sham Dem for yarn as Dem like”

Em Gerri wrote: “For this life make am oo. If you no make am you go explain. Like some people, wey dey do media tour to explain why them no pick them. I come in peace”

Fnwa Chinemere stated: “This is called smartness. Not the other person wey dey Yan dust say she no fit leave her business come show. Show wey go still give you more endorsements and you might even win…Aboki”

Extremeblog001 (

)