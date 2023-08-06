Mercy Eke And Whitemoney Share A Kiss During The Saturday Night Party

Mercy Eke has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she kissed Whitemoney during the Saturday night party yesterday, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the action of Mercy Eke and Whitemoney.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the kiss their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others, as they didn’t expect Mercy Eke to ever kiss Whitemoney in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Mercy Eke and Whitemoney have been looking at forming an alliance in the Big Brother’s House, because they were both the winners during their individual seasons, Mercy Eke won the Big Brother Naija Season Four Show, while Whitemoney won the Big Brother Naija Season Six Show.

